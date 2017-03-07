PRWeek Global Awards: 2017 finalists revealed

Almost 100 campaigns are battling it out for PRWeek's top global prizes, which will be unveiled at a gala event in London on May 11.

LONDON: Category finalists for the PRWeek Global Awards, which honour transformative PR work that builds brands, establishes trust, and enables the growth of international enterprise, have been revealed.

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony at London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue on Thursday, May 11. Book your tickets for the Global Awards ceremony here.

PRWeek honours the achievements that make PR the most powerful tool in a marketer or company's arsenal. Global achievement is also celebrated, with categories highlighting outstanding partnerships, creative ideas, and PR breakthrough, all across borders.

This year, three new categories have been added to these international honours - Global Marketer, Global Integration, and Global Content.

The full 2017 shortlist folloews can also be found on the PRWeek Global Awards website here.

Consumer Launch

A (Rust) Bucket List Experience with Ben 10 by Tin Man for Cartoon Network

Star Wars Superfans Go Rogue to Launch New Toy Line by Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media for The Walt Disney Company

Going for Gold: Pizza Hut’s Golden Garlic Knot Pizza Shines at Super Bowl 50 by Creation for Creation for Pizza Hut

Making Single Malt Fashionable by Tin Man for International Beverage

Starbucks Global Unveiling of Holiday Red Cups Designed by Customers by Zeno Group for Starbucks

Corporate and Social Responsibility

Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi

Like A Gril Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter &Gamble Always

Music For A Cause by Genesis Burson-Marsteller for Genesis Foundation

Pizza Hut Changes The Story With Pizza Hut: The Literacy Project by Creation for Pizza Hut

The Alphabet of Illiteracy by Weber Shandwick for Pearson

Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group

Corporate Branding

a-ha eternalized by Hydro in virtual reality by Burson-Marsteller Oslo for Norwegian Hydro

Make the Right Connections by Financial Times

Microsoft Brazil – leading innovation in education and entrepreneurism by Máquina Cohn & Wolfe for Microsoft

Netflix Everywhere by MSLGroup for Netflix

New communication methods for sharing information about a major engineering project of the 21st century by Llorente & Cuenca for Sacyr

Building an experiential platform to become a beloved brand by Weber Shandwick S2Publicom for TIMx

Employee Communications

"Deliver the Promise" Campaign by MilliporeSigma/Merck

Bacardi Employees Join No Straws Pledge by Bacardi

Connected By… Our Commitment to Patients by Porter Novelli for Novartis Oncology

DuPont’s Journey to Three: Driving Performance Through Ambiguity with Employee Communications by Gagen MacDonald for DuPont

HSBC Now by HSBC

My story by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Play to move by Llorente & Cuenca for Telefónica

Sustainable September by Avery Dennison

Global Agency

Cohn & Wolfe

Edelman

FleishmanHillard

Ketchum

Weber Shandwick

Global Citizenship

Building a Global Blueprint for Financial Inclusion by Ant Financial Services Group

Challenge 22: A Lasting Legacy by Ketchum Raad Middle East

Girls4Tech by Mastercard

Like A Girl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always

The New Deal – Addressing the root causes of fragility, conflict and violence by Aequitas Consulting for The International Dialogue on Peacebuilding and Statebuilding

Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group

Global Content

"A Fighting Chance" by Ketchum Sports & Entertainment for Samsung Electronics

Be A Maker by Salt for Lipton

Clear about Psoriasis by 90Ten for Novartis

Hendrick’s World Cucumber Day cats vs cucumbers by Splendid Communications for Hendrick's Gin

IBD Unmasked by Ketchum for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Like A Girl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always

Missing Type International by MHP Communications - Engine for NHS Blood and Transport

Ode to Lesvos by Smarts Communicate for Johnnie Walker

Global Creative Idea

Hangar 1 Fog Point by Ache for Hangar 1/Proximo Spirits

IBD Unmasked by Ketchum for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Night at Dracula's Castle by Airbnb

Prudential Relationship Index by RFI Daylight for Prudential

The Excitement Index by Ketchum for Nissan Motor Company

Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group

Global Event Activation

"A Fighting Chance" by Ketchum Sports & Entertainment for Samsung Electronics

#LikeAGirl Olympics - Keep Playing by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always

Earth To Marrakech by UN Foundation

Nissan Kicks for Gold by Edelman for Nissan Motor Company

Stronger Moms by MMK+ for Procter & Gamble

Global Impact

Conversation 2 Commerce by MSLGroup

Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi

Like A Girl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always

Netflix Everywhere by MSLGroup for Netflix

St Andrew’s Day 2016 – Where is Andrew? by VisitScotland

Vodafone's Anti-Bullying emojis by Vodafone Group

Global In-House Team

Financial Global In-House Team

HSBC

Global Integration

#LikeAGirl Olympics - Keep Playing by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always

Marvel x Garage by Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Missing Type International by MHP Communications - Engine for NHS Blood and Transport

Nissan Kicks for Gold by Edelman for Nissan Motor Company

The Alphabet of Illiteracy by Weber Shandwick for Pearson

The Excitement Index by Ketchum for Nissan Motor Company

Global Marketer

Geraldine Calpin for Hilton Worldwide

Steve Fund for Intel Corporation

Global Partnerships

The Social Travel Summit Inverness - #STSInverness by VisitBritain and iambassador

Waldorf Astoria Driving Experiences by Magrino for Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Global PR Breakthrough

"A Fighting Chance" by Ketchum Sports & Entertainment for Samsung Electronics

#CondomEmoji by Premier for Durex

Star Wars Superfans Go Rogue to Launch New Toy Line by Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media for The Walt Disney Company

Endless Lives of Glass by Weber Shandwick for FEVE – The European Container Glass Federation

Music Makes It Home by Weber Shandwick for Sonos

The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity by Edelman for Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Global Professional - Agency

Barby Siegel, Zeno Group

Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick

Karen van Bergen, Omnicom Public Relations Group

Pat Ford, Burson-Marsteller

Rob Flaherty, Ketchum

Healthcare

#CondomEmoji by Premier for Durex

Here & Now by Virgo Health for Novartis

IBD Unmasked by Ketchum for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Lelo Hex™ - A Risk-Taking Campaign to Campaign Against Taking Risks by Leloi

National Obesity Care Week by TogoRun for The Obesity Society

International Agency

Instinctif Partners

Golin

Llorente & Cuenca

TogoRun

Zeno Group

Issues and Crisis

"Worms" in Lipton Lemon Green Tea® by Edelman for Unilever

Act.Now – Creating a sustainable network of European mayors to improve the situation of refugees in Europe by The Skills Group for Act.Now

AICPA-CIMA Member Ballot by American Institute of CPAs for American Institute of CPAs

Bayer Bee Care Program by Porter Novelli for Bayer

Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi

Nonprofit

#BrutalCut by Weber Shandwick for ActionAid UK

#lifejacketlondon by Snappin' Turtle Productions for UNHCR, International Rescue Committee, World Vision, Médecins Sans Frontières, Migrant Voice

#RestartAHeart by British Heart Foundation

Keys of hope by Ketchum for Caritas International

Dolphin Sanctuary Announcement by Golin for National Aquarium

World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2016 by Spink for United European Gastroenterology

Product Brand Development

#CondomEmoji by Premier for Durex

Campari Shakes it Up for Charity by M Booth for Campari America

Jameson Shakes Up The Influencer Playbook by Ketchum for Pernod Ricard

Like A Girl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always

Mix Mania by Weber Shandwick for Mars Petcare

Playbook by Politico

The Boldest Choice: Election 2016 by Ketchum for Frito-Lay/Doritos

Public Sector

#SupportRefugees by Burson-Marsteller for European Commission

Missing Type International by MHP Communications/Engine for NHS Blood and Transport

One Shot Against Seven Deadly Diseases by Genesis Burson-Marsteller for Immunization Technical Support Unit (ITSU)

Rio 2016 - Embratur conquers tourists for Brazil by Máquina Cohn & Wolfe for Embratur

Showcasing the Power of Olympism at Rio 2016 by Hill+Knowlton Strategies for Qatar Olympic Committee

The Truck Driver's Mother by Geelmuyden Kiese for The Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority/NHO Transport, NHO Reiseliv, NHO Logistikk o