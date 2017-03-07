Human Rights Campaign CMO Anastasia Khoo exits for Conservation International

She is set to join the nonprofit next month.

WASHINGTON: Human Rights Campaign CMO Anastasia Khoo is leaving the organization after more than 11 years to join Conservation International.

She will start at the nonprofit environmental organization on April 3.

Khoo led marketing for Human Rights Campaign during several landmark moments for the LGBT community, including the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" and the Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. She also helped to develop campaigns like #LoveWins and the red and pink equal sign that took social media by storm starting in 2013.

Prior to joining Human Rights Campaign, Khoo worked at Greenpeace as a brand manager and previously as a communications manager and team leader.

Last year, PRWeek named Khoo to its first class of Champions of PR.

Khoo could not be immediately reached for comment.