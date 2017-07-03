Breakfast Briefing, 3.7.2017: Spicer's week-long TV break

Where’s Spicer? Not on camera

The White House press corps is losing its patience with Press Secretary Sean Spicer for not holding a televised daily briefing in a week. Instead, the Trump administration is using gaggles that allow Spicer to discuss things like President Donald Trump’s Saturday morning string of accusations against President Obama without having to sweat it out on-camera. Hopeless news junkies and die-hard Spicer fans can catch audio of the briefings on PBS.



House Republicans roll out Obamacare-replacement bill

Republicans in the House of Representatives unveiled their long-awaited Obamacare-repeal-and-replace bill late Monday. In a nutshell, it trades the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate requiring consumers to have a healthcare plan with financial incentives encouraging them to get one. The bill would also effectively defund Planned Parenthood. Americans are split on repealing the ACA’s individual mandate, according to a CNN/ORC poll released on Tuesday morning. A handful of GOP senators are skeptical about the bill, and some in conservative media are unhappy House Republicans aren’t pushing it harder. A major applause line from Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress last week, allowing Americans to buy insurance across state lines, isn’t in it. The branding question: Will the bill get bogged down by critics calling it "Obamacare Lite?"



The White House’s press shop has pulled several sentences word-for-word from an ExxonMobil news release into a statement praising the company for a $20 billion investment it announced in 2013. An administration official told CNN, "The expansion program has many different components to it, and we went straight to the source for some of our information."

News Corp. veteran Laura Adams is joining mobile advertising firm Kargo as VP of corporate communications. Publicis Groupe shop CNC is working with French auto giant PSA on its multi-billion-dollar deal with General Motors in Europe. ICYMI: PRWeek has unveiled its 2017 Hall of Femme class.



Columnist: Jeff Jones should use Target strategy at Uber

Minneapolis Star-Tribune columnist Lee Schafer says the embattled ride-hailing company could use some of the "Truth Hurts" tough-love former Target and current Uber executive Jeff Jones employed after the retailer’s massive 2014 data breach. Wall Street Journal: How Uber is trying to tone down brash CEO Travis Kalanick.