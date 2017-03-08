Comedian and influencer Manon Mathews on life after Vine

Fast Facts CONTENT SPECIALISM Comedy videos on Instagram and Facebook - started off with Vine. REACH Instagram: 382,000; Facebook: 738,000; Twitter: 75,000; YouTube: 28,000; Vine: 3 million and 1.4 billion loops AUDIENCE DEMOGRAPHIC Males and females aged 12-46 NOTABLE COMMERCIAL PARTNERS Notable commercial partners Bud Light, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Diet Coke, Toyota, McDonald's FIND www.manonmathews.com; manonmathews@yahoo.com

What is your approach to working with brands?

I choose brands I believe in that make me excited and have a general tone that fits with me. In the past, I have worked with brands that have a good sense of humor and are in alignment with videos I would make for my Instagram, Facebook, and Vine accounts. They usually approach me and throw out a creative brief.

What is your advice to brands that approach online influencers to market their products?

They have to do a background check on the influencer to see if they are kid-friendly, don’t curse, and are in alignment with the branded content. If they don’t do their homework, they may get a piece of content they are not actually enthusiastic about. If the brand is not in alignment with what the influencer naturally does, they are going to get a lot of backlash as far as being called a sellout and maybe even lose followers.

What is your favorite social media platform to work with?

I recently transitioned to Facebook and Instagram, which I love because it can be longer. Snapchat is a new thing for me. I do love it. But Vine will always be my favorite platform because it was so fast and in the moment and there’s not a lot of pressure there - and I had my 3 million followers watching, which was exciting.

