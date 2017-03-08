Comedian and influencer Manon Mathews on life after Vine

The social media star on working with brands and staying true to yourself.

Feature

Fast Facts

CONTENT SPECIALISM
Comedy videos on Instagram and Facebook - started off with Vine.
REACH
Instagram: 382,000; Facebook: 738,000; Twitter: 75,000; YouTube: 28,000; Vine: 3 million and 1.4 billion loops
AUDIENCE DEMOGRAPHIC
Males and females aged 12-46
NOTABLE COMMERCIAL PARTNERS
Notable commercial partners Bud Light, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Diet Coke, Toyota, McDonald's
FIND
www.manonmathews.com; manonmathews@yahoo.com

What is your approach to working with brands?
I choose brands I believe in that make me excited and have a general tone that fits with me. In the past, I have worked with brands that have a good sense of humor and are in alignment with videos I would make for my Instagram, Facebook, and Vine accounts. They usually approach me and throw out a creative brief.

What is your advice to brands that approach online influencers to market their products?
They have to do a background check on the influencer to see if they are kid-friendly, don’t curse, and are in alignment with the branded content. If they don’t do their homework, they may get a piece of content they are not actually enthusiastic about. If the brand is not in alignment with what the influencer naturally does, they are going to get a lot of backlash as far as being called a sellout and maybe even lose followers.

What is your approach to working with brands?
I choose brands I believe in that make me excited and have a general tone that fits with me. In the past, I have worked with brands that have a good sense of humor and are in alignment with videos I would make for my Instagram, Facebook, and Vine accounts. They usually approach me and throw out a creative brief.

What is your advice to brands that approach online influencers to market their products?
They have to do a background check on the influencer to see if they are kid-friendly, don’t curse, and are in alignment with the branded content. If they don’t do their homework, they may get a piece of content they are not actually enthusiastic about. If the brand is not in alignment with what the influencer naturally does, they are going to get a lot of backlash as far as being called a sellout and maybe even lose followers.

What is your favorite social media platform to work with?
I recently transitioned to Facebook and Instagram, which I love because it can be longer. Snapchat is a new thing for me. I do love it. But Vine will always be my favorite platform because it was so fast and in the moment and there’s not a lot of pressure there - and I had my 3 million followers watching, which was exciting.

