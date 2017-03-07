Kargo adds News Corp. veteran Laura Adams as VP of corporate comms

NEW YORK: Mobile advertising company Kargo has brought on Laura Adams as VP of corporate communications.

Adams started at Kargo at the end of February. She is based in New York and reports to CMO Ed Romaine. Adams will be responsible for the company’s internal and external communications, and is helping with change management. Her aim is to maintain the company’s reputation as a "luxury ad tech company" through earned media, social media, thought leadership, and content marketing.

"What I’m looking forward to doing is helping publishers take back control of ad revenue from the tech giants," Adams explained.

The new corporate comms VP is one of only two staff working on communications at the company and will also work closely with the marketing team.

"There’s a huge opportunity to create the communications foundation at the organization," Adams noted, "to bring in resources, new processes, thinking, and ideas that will not only serve the company right now, but also as they continue to grow. There has been rapid acceleration in terms of the company’s growth, so what worked for them a year or even six months ago may not work now."

Previously, Adams spent 13 years with News Corp’s News America Marketing, most recently as VP of corporate communications and development. Prior to News Corp, Adams headed up Lord & Taylor’s communications department.

Kargo was founded in 2003 and has offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, London, and Sydney. The company works with brands such as Unilever, P&G, and L’Oreal, and publishers including Bauer, The New York Times, and CBS Interactive. Doug Serton previously held the role as communications director at Kargo, but left the company in 2015.