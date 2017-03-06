PRWeek reveals 2017 Hall of Femme Honorees

Nine women recognized for their dedication to the industry, game-changing drive and talent, and ability to inspire colleagues

NEW YORK: PRWeek has chosen nine women who set the gold standard both in their organizations and within the marcomms industry to be part of its 2017 Hall of Femme. These trailblazers challenge the status quo, strive for creative excellence, and inspire and mentor the next generation of women leaders.

Each has achieved success at some of the biggest brands and agencies in the world and, through innovative and transformative work, has elevated the practice of public relations to new heights. This cadre of talented women will be profiled in the April issue of PRWeek, the world’s leading PR and communications publication.

This year’s inductees are: Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO, Ruder Finn; Kimberley Goode, VP of communications and corporate affairs, Northwestern Mutual; Catherine Hernandez-Blades, SVP of corporate communications, Aflac; Margery Kraus, founder and executive chairman, APCO Worldwide; Marian Salzman, CEO, Havas PR North America, and chair, Global Collective; Barby Siegel, CEO, Zeno; Pam Wickham, VP of corporate affairs and communications and CCO, Raytheon; Renee Wilson, president, PR Council; Melissa Waggener Zorkin, founder and CEO, WE Communications.

Click here to find inspiring, honest, and heartfelt insights from each of the honorees.

In its April issue, PRWeek will also celebrate 40 women nominated by their peers as Champions of PR. These women go the extra mile for clients and colleagues, exceed business goals, and achieve creative excellence. Champions will be revealed on March 28.

"In an industry dominated by women, the PRWeek Hall of Femme and Champions of PR celebrate a powerful group of women who through talent and tenacity achieved amazing career milestones, worked tirelessly to make a difference in the world, and helped pave the way for future generations of women. They are inspired, fearless, and unstoppable," said Bernadette Casey, executive editor of PRWeek.