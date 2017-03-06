Midea plugs in Coyne as first US PR AOR

The Fortune 500 company has a "very aggressive growth appetite" in the U.S., according to marketing and sales VP Kurt Jovais.

PARSIPPANY, NJ: Cooking appliance brand Midea has brought on Coyne Public Relations as its first PR AOR in the U.S.

Midea, which is headquartered in Guangdong Province, China, and has more than 100,000 employees and operations in 200-plus countries, wants to elevate its brand among key media and industry stakeholders in the U.S. Established in 1968, Midea is a Fortune 500 company that specializes in air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, large cooking appliances, kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care, and lighting.

"Midea is a young brand in the U.S., and we are working with Coyne to think about how we can leverage the media to further the Midea story in the lead up to a much broader launch of a product line over the next couple of years," said Kurt Jovais, sales and marketing VP at Midea America.

The company picked Coyne after a formal RFP process involving three agencies that began in October. It began working on the account in December, when Midea had an immediate need for trade-show support. In January, Coyne worked on the launch of Midea’s new line of air conditioning products for the U.S. market at the International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition in Las Vegas. The firm worked to boost Midea’s presence with a press conference, customer reception, and one-on-one media interactions.

Coyne will also help to generate awareness for Midea at the International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago this month.

There was no incumbent on the account. Midea decided to bring on a PR AOR in the U.S. because its brand is "at a turning point" in the growth of its business, explained Jovais.

"We are a $26 billion company globally with a strong footprint in the U.S., but we have a very aggressive growth appetite and most of that growth is going to be focused in building the brand and getting that message out to trade media, consumers, and on social," said Jovais. "We are investing more in the Midea brand and felt we needed assistance in telling a compelling story about the brand and its plans in the U.S."

Katie Seifert, assistant VP at Coyne, is leading a team of five staffers on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

"We are excited to work with a global leader like Midea that is looking to expand and grow in the U.S. market," said Seifert.

Seifert and Jovais previously worked together at Samsung Electronics America, where Seifert was a PR manager and Jovais was marketing VP. The two have a "good working relationship," noted Jovais.

"I know Coyne knows this particular industry," he said. "They have a good track record with trade-show support and show flexibility and creativity to be a good strategic partner."