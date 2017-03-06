Novartis, Pfizer veteran Sherry Pudloski joins Guardian Life

She is overseeing internal, external, and digital comms, as well as brand management.

NEW YORK: Sherry Pudloski, whose career in pharma comms includes roles at Novartis and Pfizer, has joined Guardian Life Insurance as chief communications officer.

She is overseeing the life insurance company’s brand management and internal, external, and digital communications. Pudloski, who started in the role on Monday, is reporting to president and CEO Deanna Mulligan and is based in New York.

Pudloski previously spent seven years at Pfizer, most recently as head of reputation, policy, and enterprise communications. Her prior roles at the company were head of communications for global innovative pharma and enterprise reputation for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East; head of external communications; and head of communications for the primary care business unit, nutrition business unit, and legal division, according to LinkedIn.

Pudloski previously worked in two executive director roles at Novartis covering strategic planning and communications, respectively. She also spent a dozen years at Ogilvy Public Relations, leading its healthcare practice first in New York and then globally.

Guardian Life had revenue of $12.6 million in 2015, up 6% from the prior year, and a profit of $411 million, according to the Fortune 500 rankings for 2016.