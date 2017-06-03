Breakfast Briefing, 3.6.2017: About those tweets...

About those tweets…

It’s usually the ill-advised late night or very early morning tweets that get most people in trouble. However, President Donald Trump is clearly not most people. The president’s Saturday morning tweet-storm accusing President Barack Obama of wiretapping him drove the news cycle throughout the weekend, culminating in another bombshell report that FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department to refute Trump’s claims but was denied. New York Times: A conspiracy theory's journey from talk radio to Trump's Twitter. Axios: All of Trump's Saturday tweets since taking office.



How the White House sold Trump’s theory

The Trump administration hasn’t provided any proof of the president’s wiretapping claims. It released a statement on Sunday morning asking Congress to look into the matter as part of an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election, then said it wouldn’t comment again until the investigation ends. Right on cue, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted additional comments about the matter and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tried to defend Trump’s tweets on ABC News.



The White House vs. the Fourth Estate

Washington Post: Inside Trump’s fury: The president rages at leaks, setbacks, and accusations; Maggie Haberman: Trump is frustrated aides didn’t defend him more strongly on Sunday shows; New CNN/ORC poll: Two-thirds say Trump team’s connections to Russia should be investigated; Wall Street Journal: Trump attacks are big business for PR firms.



What to watch on Monday: Travel ban, take two

The Trump administration is expected to roll out the second version of its travel ban halting immigration from several Muslim-majority countries after pushing the reboot back a week to enjoy the mostly positive reviews of Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. The second version of the executive order will not include Iraq, according to Reuters.



Kalanick looks for executive help amid latest crisis

Uber is reportedly searching for a top executive to serve as CEO Travis Kalanick’s number two as it tries to rebound from several crises, the latest of which was a Friday revelation in The New York Times that the company uses a technique called "Greyball" to avoid authorities who have opposed the platform. Uber employees are heading for the exits in droves, according to the Financial Times.



Defense Department investigates Marine nude-photo-sharing claims

The Pentagon is looking into reports that Marines shared nude photos of their female counterparts, taken without their knowledge, on a closed Facebook page. The images, disseminated through the Marines United page, have been taken down.

Facebook tests ‘dislike’ button, sort of

And finally, if you’re the sort of person who believes Facebook is just too positive a place and could use a bit more cynicism, your wishes may be coming true—on Facebook Messenger anyway. The social network is testing a "dislike" button, but only on its chat platform, according to TechCrunch. It’s also rolling out a "disputed" tag for blatantly false news stories.