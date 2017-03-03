For the first time, Dove brings women from all over the world together in update to 'Real Beauty' campaign

For the first time, Dove is bringing women from countries around the world together for one campaign.

On Thursday, Unilever's Dove introduced an update to its Real Beauty campaign with new ads for social and outdoor that showcase 32 women, aged 11 to 71, from 15 countries, including Brazil, India, China, and the Philippines.

Thirty portraits of diverse women shot by fashion photographer Mario Testino attempt to capture a fresh perspective on the idea that all women are beautiful. It’s an effort to reflect today’s world, said Sophie Galvani, global VP at Dove. Now celebrating its 60th birthday, Dove, she said, wanted to expand and recommit itself to the Real Beauty pledge it made in 2004, which showcased real, everyday women without using Photoshop or major edits in award-winning campaigns from Ogilvy & Mather.

The portraits promote the campaign on social media in Dove’s international markets and on the brand's website. Later in the year, three will be used in print and outdoor ads. The effort shows "what real beauty means to women across a variety of ethnicities, shapes, sizes, and styles from all over the world," said Galvani.

"In 2017, the beauty landscape is wildly different to what it was when we launched the Dove campaign for real beauty," she said in an email. "The Dove Real Beauty pledge and the Mario Testino photographs inspired by the pledge are the next step in our mission and commitment to women everywhere."

The strategy behind the push is simple—it’s what consumers want, said Galvani. "Recent Dove research found that seven in 10 women and girls wish the media did a better job of portraying females more diversely in terms of race, age, shape, and size," she said. "Dove believes beauty is for everyone and we wanted to celebrate this for women all around."

The campaign marks a new partnership with the brand for Testino and his eponymous London-based creative agency Mariotestino. In a press release, Carolina Daher, creative director at Mario Testino, said the agency spent two weeks traveling around the world to take all the photographs. Daher said they "translate the Dove brand color white into vibrant, truthful stories."

"Each woman has her own unique story and background: some have discovered newfound confidence with age, while others are learning about real beauty through the lens of motherhood," said Galvanti in an email. "Some women have struggled with being ‘different’, while others have never tried to fit in. All women have the same thing in common – their unique real beauty story."

Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the women's photo shoot with Testino:

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.

