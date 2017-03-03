The PR Week 3.3.2017: The Harris Poll's Wendy Salomon, Trump's joint address, Red Vines

PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week along with special guest, Wendy Salomon, VP of reputation management and public affairs at The Harris Poll.

Wendy Salomon (image via Twitter)
PRWeek news editor Frank Washkuch and senior reporter Diana Bradley talk with Wendy Salomon, VP of reputation management and public affairs at the Harris Poll about the annual Reputation Quotient, Trump's address to Congress, and the drama at the Oscars.

