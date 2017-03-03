PRWeek news editor Frank Washkuch and senior reporter Diana Bradley talk with Wendy Salomon, VP of reputation management and public affairs at the Harris Poll about the annual Reputation Quotient, Trump's address to Congress, and the drama at the Oscars.
The PR Week 3.3.2017: The Harris Poll's Wendy Salomon, Trump's joint address, Red Vines
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week along with special guest, Wendy Salomon, VP of reputation management and public affairs at The Harris Poll.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins