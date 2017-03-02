White House alum Clay Dumas joins the Pramana Collective

Pramana's workforce is made up of a cadre of former comms chiefs at tech companies.

SAN FRANCISCO: The Pramana Collective has snapped up Obama White House vet Clay Dumas.

The tech focused PR agency was unavailable for comment as of press time.

Cofounder Sean Garrett announced the hire via Twitter.

Now that @claydumas is out of the White House, he can seek out his true self @pramana. Welcome Clay! pic.twitter.com/RRjW1alO3E — Sean Garrett (@SG) March 1, 2017

It was not immediately clear what Dumas’ title is.

Pramana’s staff model separates employees into two groups. Partners are typically staffers who have led communications teams and have decades of experience, while principles have "done great work in the eight- to 10-year range of experience," explained Brendan Lewis in an interview with PRWeek when he joined Pramana in mid-2015. Lewis was hired by startup catalyst Expa as VP of communications September 2016

During his time at the Obama White House, Dumas most recently served as chief of staff at the White House Office of Digital Strategy.

After graduating from Harvard University in 2011, Dumas joined President Barrack Obama’s reelection campaign as a special assistant to the deputy campaign manager. After Obama’s victory in 2012, Dumas served on the inaugural committee as a special assistant to the executive director.

Dumas was a special assistant for a couple of years in the Office of the Chief of Staff during Obama’s second term in office.

Garrett, the former VP of communications at Twitter, began collaborating with Brandee Barker, who was previously director of global communications and public policy at Facebook, and Brian O'Shaughnessy, the former head of global communications at Skype, in early 2013. They revealed the name "the Pramana Collective" a month later via a Tumblr post.