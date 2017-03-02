White House alum Clay Dumas joins the Pramana Collective

Added 59 minutes ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

Pramana's workforce is made up of a cadre of former comms chiefs at tech companies.

News
Clay Dumas (image via his LinkedIn page)
Clay Dumas (image via his LinkedIn page)

SAN FRANCISCO: The Pramana Collective has snapped up Obama White House vet Clay Dumas.

The tech focused PR agency was unavailable for comment as of press time.

Cofounder Sean Garrett announced the hire via Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what Dumas’ title is.

Pramana’s staff model separates employees into two groups. Partners are typically staffers who have led communications teams and have decades of experience, while principles have "done great work in the eight- to 10-year range of experience," explained Brendan Lewis in an interview with PRWeek when he joined Pramana in mid-2015. Lewis was hired by startup catalyst Expa as VP of communications September 2016

During his time at the Obama White House, Dumas most recently served as chief of staff at the White House Office of Digital Strategy.

After graduating from Harvard University in 2011, Dumas joined President Barrack Obama’s reelection campaign as a special assistant to the deputy campaign manager. After Obama’s victory in 2012, Dumas served on the inaugural committee as a special assistant to the executive director.

Dumas was a special assistant for a couple of years in the Office of the Chief of Staff during Obama’s second term in office.

Garrett, the former VP of communications at Twitter, began collaborating with Brandee Barker, who was previously director of global communications and public policy at Facebook, and Brian O'Shaughnessy, the former head of global communications at Skype, in early 2013. They revealed the name "the Pramana Collective" a month later via a Tumblr post.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now