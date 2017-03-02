How 11 brands are getting in on the 'zoom in on the nose' meme

Brands finally want customers to read the very fine print—as part of the "zoom in on the nose" meme.
The fad includes posting a still image with extremely fine print dotted throughout. Companies first tell users to "zoom in on the nose" at the first bit of microscopic print, which tells them to zoom in on the right-hand corner of the picture for more directions. The text-base scavenger hunt goes on until a final message is revealed somewhere in the image.
Food, tech, and media brands—and even law schools—have jumped on the bandwagon.
Here’s what 11 brands did to catch the eagle eyes of consumers.
Denny’s
zoom in on the syrup pic.twitter.com/omRBupjrXq— Denny's (@DennysDiner) March 1, 2017
Jimmy John’s
Zoom in on the chip at the bottom pic.twitter.com/VvVrRBlU2y— Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) February 27, 2017
Pluckers
Zoom in on the ranch pic.twitter.com/E4BZFzDqYf— Pluckers (@Pluckers) March 2, 2017
Popular Science
zoom in on the shadow https://t.co/wnC85BxN1E pic.twitter.com/LjqwRlQuBB— Popular Science (@PopSci) March 2, 2017
Tumblr
zoom in on the lizard's nose pic.twitter.com/gbEMogHodz— Tumblr (@tumblr) March 2, 2017
Innocent Drinks
Zoom in on the lid pic.twitter.com/J3E69r7Scc— innocent drinks (@innocent) March 2, 2017
Cumberland Farms
Zoom in on the ?? pic.twitter.com/QwUg8Fzvcc— Cumberland Farms (@cumberlandfarms) March 2, 2017
Seattle University Law School
Zoom in on her palm. #lawschool pic.twitter.com/Nmycrfhi9x— Seattle U Law School (@seattleulaw) March 2, 2017
New Belgium Brewing
Zoom in on Bob's nose pic.twitter.com/a08oLLny9e— New Belgium Brewing (@newbelgium) March 2, 2017
Chicago Town
Zoom in on the Deep Dish pizza.#notjustfordinner pic.twitter.com/PE165hKO1A— Chicago Town (@chicagotown) March 2, 2017
IHOP
You don't need to zoom to know that these pancakes are the best??.... pic.twitter.com/R7tqMFEUOv— IHOP (@IHOP) March 2, 2017