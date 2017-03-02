How 11 brands are getting in on the 'zoom in on the nose' meme

"Zoom in" is the latest social media fad brands are trying to take advantage of.

Brands finally want customers to read the very fine print—as part of the "zoom in on the nose" meme.

The fad includes posting a still image with extremely fine print dotted throughout. Companies first tell users to "zoom in on the nose" at the first bit of microscopic print, which tells them to zoom in on the right-hand corner of the picture for more directions. The text-base scavenger hunt goes on until a final message is revealed somewhere in the image.

Food, tech, and media brands—and even law schools—have jumped on the bandwagon.

Here’s what 11 brands did to catch the eagle eyes of consumers.

Denny’s

zoom in on the syrup pic.twitter.com/omRBupjrXq — Denny's (@DennysDiner) March 1, 2017

Jimmy John’s

Zoom in on the chip at the bottom pic.twitter.com/VvVrRBlU2y — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) February 27, 2017

Pluckers

Zoom in on the ranch pic.twitter.com/E4BZFzDqYf — Pluckers (@Pluckers) March 2, 2017

Popular Science

Tumblr

zoom in on the lizard's nose pic.twitter.com/gbEMogHodz — Tumblr (@tumblr) March 2, 2017

Innocent Drinks

Zoom in on the lid pic.twitter.com/J3E69r7Scc — innocent drinks (@innocent) March 2, 2017

Cumberland Farms

Zoom in on the ?? pic.twitter.com/QwUg8Fzvcc — Cumberland Farms (@cumberlandfarms) March 2, 2017

Seattle University Law School

Zoom in on her palm. #lawschool pic.twitter.com/Nmycrfhi9x — Seattle U Law School (@seattleulaw) March 2, 2017

New Belgium Brewing

Zoom in on Bob's nose pic.twitter.com/a08oLLny9e — New Belgium Brewing (@newbelgium) March 2, 2017

Chicago Town

Zoom in on the Deep Dish pizza.#notjustfordinner pic.twitter.com/PE165hKO1A — Chicago Town (@chicagotown) March 2, 2017

IHOP