How 11 brands are getting in on the 'zoom in on the nose' meme

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

"Zoom in" is the latest social media fad brands are trying to take advantage of.

Brands finally want customers to read the very fine print—as part of the "zoom in on the nose" meme.

The fad includes posting a still image with extremely fine print dotted throughout. Companies first tell users to "zoom in on the nose" at the first bit of microscopic print, which tells them to zoom in on the right-hand corner of the picture for more directions. The text-base scavenger hunt goes on until a final message is revealed somewhere in the image.

Food, tech, and media brands—and even law schools—have jumped on the bandwagon.

Here’s what 11 brands did to catch the eagle eyes of consumers.

Denny’s

Jimmy John’s

Pluckers

Popular Science

Tumblr

Innocent Drinks

Cumberland Farms

Seattle University Law School

New Belgium Brewing

Chicago Town

IHOP

