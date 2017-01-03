Breakfast Briefing, 3.1.2017: 7 takeaways from Trump's speech to Congress

Trump takes the edge off policies in speech to Congress

No name calling. No shouting at journalists. No wild conspiracy theories. President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night was notable for its similarity to other presidents’ speeches. Although his policy proposals were unchanged, viewers largely approved of Trump’s new tone, according to polls from CNN and CBS News.



The big moment

Trump’s acknowledgement of Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy Seal who died in a raid in Yemen in late January, won widespread praise. The moment, and Trump’s assertion that the raid "generated large amounts of vital intelligence," also pushed back against media reports that the commando raid resulted in no significant intelligence gains. The father of late Seal William "Ryan" Owens, who has reportedly refused to meet with Trump, has called for an investigation into the raid.



What Democrats really didn’t like

Trump proposed creating a government office called the Victims of Immigration Crime Enforcement, "VOICE" for short, that would publicize crimes committed by immigrants. Democrats in attendance audibly groaned at the suggestion.

In his first speech to Congress, Trump announced the creation of VOICE, an agency that will publish a list of crimes committed by immigrants pic.twitter.com/Cip0Vl7iIQ