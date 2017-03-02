New categories energize 2017 Diversity Distinction in PR Awards

NEW YORK: In its continuing efforts to shine the brightest of spotlights on individuals and organizations in communications truly moving the needle on diversity and inclusion, the PR Council, in partnership with PRWeek, will once again this year present the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards, which first debuted in 2011.

"The Diversity Distinction in PR Awards is now in its seventh year," noted PR Council president Renee Wilson. "This year more than ever, we’re focused on building an inclusive workforce. There is even a new category we will be launching to underscore that point."

That new category will focus on campaign work facilitated by a diverse and inclusive team. It is meant to highlight the bottom-line results enjoyed by teams that encourage, embrace, and incorporate a breadth of backgrounds and philosophies.

In addition, a second new category will recognize young PR professionals who are ensuring the industry’s future is in very good hands. Meanwhile, honors for industry-leading agencies, in-house teams, and diversity champions that have been staples of this awards program since its launch will return.

In the above video, Wilson is joined by Rahsaan Harris, CEO of the Emma Bowen Foundation and a judge in last year’s program, to discuss the increasing importance of diversity and inclusion to all organizations. Moreover, the pair underscores the progress the industry has made as evidenced by last year’s entries.

Click here to see last year’s honorees.

Entries for the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards will be open in late April. Check back on prweek.com for further details.