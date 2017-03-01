Richard Edelman, NASA VR guru lead Hispanicize CMO Summit line-up

President and CEO of world's largest PR firm and NASA VR guru Evelyn Miralles head stellar line-up of speakers including Pepsico's Richard Montanez, DishLatino's Alfredo Rodriguez, Cici's Pizza CMO Sarah McAloon, and Atlanta Hawks CMO Melissa Proctor.

MIAMI: PRWeek has teamed up with Hispanicize to launch the inaugural CMO Summit, which kicks off Hispanicize 2017 Week in Miami on April 3.

The 1st annual Hispanicize CMO Summit features a full day of sessions with CMOs and senior multicultural marketing executives from companies including Pepsico, DishLatino, NASA, Carnival Corporation, Prudential, Cici’s, Wells Fargo, United Airlines, and the Atlanta Hawks.

Speakers will cover a range of issues, case studies, research, and fireside chats on the most pressing U.S. Hispanic Market industry trends and topics, including the state of multicultural marketing in 2017, the evolution of the total market approach, and the rise of VR and AR.

Evelyn Miralles, principal engineer and lead VR innovator for NASA’s Virtual Reality Laboratory (VRLab), will reveal the biggest insights she’s gained about how VR and AR will impact humanity and the way people experience and engage with content and information.

Richard Edelman will discuss the findings of this year’s Trust Barometer, the state of trust among U.S. Hispanics and why a majority of people believe the system is failing them.

"Our summit spotlights the solid business case for Hispanic and multicultural marketing segmentation and how total market is being successfully redefined – Hispanicize calls it total market evolved – to reincorporate Hispanic market strategies and executions," said Manny Ruiz, CEO of Hispanicize Media Group. "Together with PRWeek, the Hispanicize CMO Summit will elevate the great work and innovation of our multicultural marketing industry."

Other summit speakers include PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett; Pepsico’s director of multicultural sales and marketing – North America, Richard Montanez; Alfredo Rodriguez, VP of marketing at DishLatino; Cici’s Pizza CMO Sarah McAloon; Ken Jones, VP, corporate marketing, Carnival Corporation; Nydia Sahagun, SVP, segment marketing, Wells Fargo; Melissa Proctor, CMO, Atlanta Hawks; Jonathan Guerin, senior PR manager, United Airlines.

There will also be a live Generation Z focus group and a post-CMO Summit concert reception with a surprise music artist.

Chaired by UNICEF’s Claudia González Romo, the Hispanicize CMO Summit is expected to attract more than 300 people at The Kimpton Epic Hotel - purchase a badge here. Ruiz and González Romo recently joined Barrett to discuss the CMO Summit in a special edition of The PR Week podcast.

The Tuesday, April 4-6 part of Hispanicize 2017 includes the Hispanic Market Industry Showcase, 2nd annual DiMe Summit, 4th Positive Impact Awards, and 3rd Tecla Awards.