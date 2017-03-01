Salaries in PR: When change is real, it pays to change right along with it

This year, the median salary of men with more than five years of experience is $135,000, compared to women at $95,000.

Some things don’t change much in the annual PRWeek/Bloom, Gross & Associates Salary Survey, the most comprehensive roundup of compensation trends in the PR profession.

Unfortunately, year after year, the discrepancy between the salaries of women and men continues to shock.

This year, the median salary of men with more than five years of experience is $135,000, compared to women at $95,000. Lower down the experience scale, the pay gap narrows significantly, from $53,000 to $48,000.

IPG agency Golin instigated a system in London two years ago, since expanded worldwide, to eliminate gender pay gaps. Where a gap exists owing to historical industry trends, especially around women taking a career break to have children, Golin ensures it has gender pay parity at all levels within one or two pay cycles.

I don’t understand why everyone can’t do this — it’s not difficult if the will is there. Consider this a call to every in-house team and agency to do a similar audit and even up the playing field.

Some things do change, however, and this year there has been a noticeable slide away from people desiring work assignments abroad, with 49% of PR pros surveyed unwilling to consider an overseas comms position.

The increase in terrorist attacks and economic and political upheaval, such as Brexit in the U.K., has substantially increased the number of responders who are "very" unwilling to move.

But if you are comfortable working with data to inform smart strategy, keep your skill sets up to date and are ready for a new role, and love fast-paced environments and juggling multiple tasks, PR is definitely for you.