Dana Perino: 'Whoever complains first is most often the leaker'

Added 1 hour ago

The former White House press secretary talked about plugging White House leaks on Monday night on Twitter.

Dana Perino, former press secretary for President George W. Bush, weighed in on the flood of leaks coming from the White House on Monday night. She shared four rules on Twitter for dealing with unauthorized leaks.

Leaks bedeviled the Trump administration in its first month, with staffers chatting on background on topics from presidential appointments to efforts to stop the leaks.

President Donald Trump has blasted the press for publishing the leaked information and citing anonymous sources Last week at CPAC, Trump claimed the press makes up anonymous sources and said, "[The press] shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name. Let their name be put out there."

Perino’s first rule: Figuring out the identity of the leaker.

Twitter users asked Perino if she meant Press Secretary Sean Spicer is behind the leaks. She replied, "of course not," and directed them to her next rule.

Spicer called a meeting of his communications staff last week after learning information from a previous meeting had leaked to the press, according to Politico. He reportedly asked them to turn over their smartphones so they could be checked for apps that help anonymous sourcing.

Perino’s final rule is something communications professionals are used to hearing: be prepared for anything to leak.

