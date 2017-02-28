Breakfast Briefing, 2.28.2017: More Oscars apologies

Academy sorry, PwC very sorry for Oscars flub
Nearly a full day after the Best Picture presentation was bungled at the Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally released a statement on the matter on Monday night. The organization apologized to the casts and crews of both Moonlight and La La Land, embarrassed presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, and confused viewers at home. Moments before, PwC produced a second statement on the incident, this time blaming "tweeting accountant" Brian Cullinan for the blunder. Vox: The unprecedented mix-up, explained. PRWeek: 5 experts on whether PwC’s reputation can overcome #EnvelopeGate.
Top Samsung executive faces indictment
South Korean authorities are planning to indict Samsung heir apparent Jay Yee on bribery charges, according to numerous reports. He and other company executives will likely face charges they paid millions of dollars in donations to a group close to South Korea’s impeached president in exchange for political favors. Samsung is dismantling its corporate strategy office, according to Reuters.
Legal documents shed light on Kay, Jared corporate culture
Hundreds of employees of Sterling Jewelers, the parent company of Kay Jewelers and Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, have claimed in a decade-long arbitration case that the company is a hotbed of sexual harassment of women, according to documents released over the weekend. The class-action suit encompasses 69,000 current and one-time employees of the company.
Talking toy company faces data-breach crisis
CloudPets, a company that makes stuffed animals that can "talk" to children via messages left by adults on a cloud-based server, suffered a security vulnerability that allowed more than 800,000 accounts and 2-million-plus voice messages to be accessed. "One of the things that will shock people is they probably didn't think through the fact that when you connect the teddy bear, your kids’ voices are sitting on an Amazon server," security researcher Troy Hunt told CNN.
What to keep an eye on tonight
President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress in a State of the Union-ish address. He is expected to make the case for a significant hike in military spending at the expense of other government programs. The speech is an opportunity for the president to re-focus his administration after an often-distracted first month, according to the Associated Press.
About those leaks…
Trump blamed his predecessor, President Barack Obama, for leaks coming from his own administration in an interview with Fox & Friends that aired Tuesday morning. Dana Perino, one of President George W. Bush’s press secretaries, dished on her experiences plugging leaks on Twitter on Monday night. Her take: It’s usually not the White House press office that leaks.
Breakfast Briefing, 2.28.2017: More Oscars apologies
Both consulting firm PwC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released statements apologizing for the Best Picture flub on Monday evening.
Academy sorry, PwC very sorry for Oscars flub
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins