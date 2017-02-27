How 10 brands reacted to #EnvelopeGate at the Oscars

What was an embarrassing flub for The Academy and PricewaterhouseCoopers was a moment of opportunity for several brands to joke about #EnvelopeGate on Twitter.

Everyone’s talking about #EnvelopeGate, the moment when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner of Best Picture instead of Moonlight at the Academy Awards.

Shortly after the ceremony ended, PwC, the consultancy in charge of tabulating the winners of the Oscars, issued a statement apologizing and pledging to get to the bottom of how presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway received the wrong envelope.

Here’s how 10 brands reacted to the surprise ending.

Ryanair

Get the name wrong? We offer 24hr grace periods to correct minor errors. So you won’t be left in La La Land. #Oscars https://t.co/OJfTN8vOrA pic.twitter.com/NVtD9TDeB3 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) February 27, 2017

Specsavers

Snickers

The moral of the story is: #EatASNICKERS before you hand out the winning envelope. #EnvelopeGate pic.twitter.com/viq3peNls3 — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) February 27, 2017

Merriam-Webster

Lookups for 'gaffe' are spiking from last night's #Oscarsfail. Congratulations to Moonlight! https://t.co/wH8zvw5gjQ — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 27, 2017

Miss Universe

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

Denny’s

we promise if we give you pancakes they are your pancakes and we will not take them away — Denny's (@DennysDiner) February 27, 2017

Sleep Number

Just woke up from la la land. Did we miss something? ??#envelopegate — Sleep Number (@sleepnumber) February 27, 2017

Air Bud

The Second City

The envelope actually said Lemonade. #Oscars — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) February 27, 2017

Netflix

And you thought the ending to @The_OA was wild #oscars — Netflix US (@netflix) February 27, 2017

Candy brands including Junior Mints, Red Vines, and Mike and Ike also got their moment in the sun when bags full of the treats parachuted from the ceiling during the ceremony.

The brands quickly reacted to the sweet moment on social…

Junior Mints

Mike and Ike