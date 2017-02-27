How 10 brands reacted to #EnvelopeGate at the Oscars

What was an embarrassing flub for The Academy and PricewaterhouseCoopers was a moment of opportunity for several brands to joke about #EnvelopeGate on Twitter.

Everyone’s talking about #EnvelopeGate, the moment when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner of Best Picture instead of Moonlight at the Academy Awards.

Shortly after the ceremony ended, PwC, the consultancy in charge of tabulating the winners of the Oscars, issued a statement apologizing and pledging to get to the bottom of how presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway received the wrong envelope.

Here’s how 10 brands reacted to the surprise ending.

Ryanair

Specsavers

Snickers

Merriam-Webster

Miss Universe

Denny’s

Sleep Number

Air Bud

The Second City

Netflix

Candy brands including Junior Mints, Red Vines, and Mike and Ike also got their moment in the sun when bags full of the treats parachuted from the ceiling during the ceremony.

The brands quickly reacted to the sweet moment on social…

Junior Mints

Mike and Ike

