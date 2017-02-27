Breakfast Briefing, 2.27.2017: PwC feels the heat after Oscars disaster

PwC, the consulting firm in charge of counting Oscars ballots, has vowed to look into the embarrassing flub that resulted in the wrong film being announced as Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards.

Not a Hollywood ending at the Oscars

Professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, the consultancy in charge of tabulating Oscars ballots, released a statement early Monday apologizing for the embarrassing flub that ended the Academy Awards broadcast. It said actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given envelopes with the wrong category, prompting them to announce La La Land as the winner of Best Picture instead of Moonlight. PwC has pledged to investigate the blunder. New York Times: What it was like onstage during the Best Picture mistake.



Candy brands take advantage of their golden moment

Bags full of sweet treats parachuted from the ceiling in one of this year’s big on-air Oscars stunts, and candy brands Junior Mints, Red Vines, and Mike and Ike played up the moment on Twitter. The Chicago Bulls invited stunned tourist "Gary from Chicago" to a game. Twitter comms exec Nick Pacilio reacted with excitement to host Jimmy Kimmel tweeting at President Donald Trump on the Oscars big screen. The New York Times ran its first TV ad in more than a decade. Samsung rewarded a different kind of filmmaker.



Spicer probes own staff for leaks

To stop the leaks that plagued the first month of the Trump administration, Press Secretary Sean Spicer demanded White House communications staffers turn over their mobile devices for a "phone check" during an emergency meeting last week, according to Politico. He also reportedly warned aides that using secure messaging apps such as Confide and Signal are a violation of the Presidential Records Act. Some White House staffers are clearly unperturbed, chatting on background with major media outlets about the meeting.



Trump pulls out of ‘nerd prom’

President Trump said Saturday on Twitter that he will not attend this year’s White House Correspondents Association dinner, which would have been awkward after he labelled journalists "the enemy of the people" last week at CPAC. The April 29 dinner will go on as scheduled, according to the organization.



Monday catch-up: 3 stories to know

Trolling has caused another celebrity to take a break from Twitter. Singer Lily Allen is stepping away from the platform after users claimed she was to blame for her son’s stillborn birth at six months in 2010. Athletes such as Stephen Curry and Misty Copeland are speaking out about politics and keeping their endorsement deals. Even after a wave of populism in November’s election, Wendy’s is planning to introduce self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 restaurants by the end of 2017.