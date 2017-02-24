Press reacts to White House barring news outlets from briefing

Added 54 minutes ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

Several prominent news organizations were blocked from a press briefing with Sean Spicer on Friday afternoon.

President Trump speaking at CPAC (image via Youtube)
WASHINGTON: The White House barred several major news outlets from a closed-door press briefing Friday afternoon. News organizations not allowed in the briefing included outlets that President Donald Trump has regularly declared "fake news," such as The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, Politico, and Buzzfeed News.

The news outlets allowed into the briefing included conservative-leaning organizations such as Breitbart News, Fox News, The Washington Times, and One America News Network, along with The Wall Street Journal, CBS, NBC, and ABC.

Reporters from the Associated Press and Time boycotted the closed-door briefing in press secretary Sean Spicer’s office.

Even reporters from outlets invited into the briefing didn’t think it was right, such as Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

Another Fox News anchor, Shep Smith, blasted the move by the Trump adminisatrion, defending the network's competitor saying, "CNN's reporting is not fake news."

A statement from The Wall Street Journal also says the outlet will boycott future closed briefings.

Earlier, Trump himself doubled down on his fake news rhetoric and battle against the media in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Committee’s annual meeting. A Bloomberg reporter in the briefing said Trump’s on-air speech this morning was why Spicer held an off-camera meeting.

The news organizations left out of the briefing and the White House Correspondents’ Association quickly denounced it.

With Spicer’s already-strained relationship with the press, some are saying this is another blow to his and the Trump administration's credibility.

