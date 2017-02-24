PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with special guest Rob Flaherty, CEO at Ketchum, about IBM's chief communications officer departing, Edelman's new global tech lead, Snap's IPO, and fake news.
The PR Week 2.24.17: Ketchum CEO Rob Flaherty, Edelman's new tech leader, Snap IPO
Special guest and Ketchum CEO Rob Flaherty stops by to discuss his agency's 2016, changes at IBM, and Snap's upcoming IPO.
