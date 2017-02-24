The PR Week 2.24.17: Ketchum CEO Rob Flaherty, Edelman's new tech leader, Snap IPO

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Special guest and Ketchum CEO Rob Flaherty stops by to discuss his agency's 2016, changes at IBM, and Snap's upcoming IPO.

Audio
Rob Flaherty
Rob Flaherty

Download

ThePRWeek022417.mp3

PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with special guest Rob Flaherty, CEO at Ketchum, about IBM's chief communications officer departing, Edelman's new global tech lead, Snap's IPO, and fake news.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now