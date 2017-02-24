The New York Times tackles fake news with hard truth campaign

Global media organisation The New York Times has launched a campaign that tackles fake news and underlines the commitment required to produce quality, independent and honest journalism.

The campaign's tagline reads: "The truth is more important now than ever."

Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger said that amid uncertainty about what is real and what is fake news, the paper remains committed to a search for the truth. "We are committed to properly resourced, tough-minded and independent journalism, delivered without fear or favour," he said.

The campaign, produced by Droga5 and including films broadcast during this Sunday's Academy Awards (see video below), was created in response to Times' research that suggests people are confused about what they are reading and how quality journalism is created.

"When readers know the great lengths The New York Times' journalists go through to sort through events to get to the facts, we see they are much more likely to read regularly and support the Times, and quality journalism from other news providers like it," a spokesperson for the paper told PRWeek.

"This campaign is about fostering a dialogue about what it takes to report the truth and why quality independent journalism deserves broad support," the spokesperson added.