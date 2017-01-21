Case study: Snuggle proves, when it comes to romance, people dig singing bears

Company: Snuggle

Campaign: Snuggle Serenades Valentine’s Day Campaign

Agency mix: Current (PR agency), Campbell Ewald (advertising agency), Merkley + Partners (advertising agency)

Duration: January - February 2017

What better way to express your feelings for that special someone than through a customized brand video featuring a singing teddy bear? That’s exactly what fabric softener brand Snuggle did for its Valentine’s Day campaign.

Fans were encouraged to upload a photo of someone special and have Snuggle’s brand mascot, Snuggle Bear, serenade a well-known love song to them. Snuggle used a paid media strategy and influencer engagement to help drive the creation of sharable content.

Strategy

The campaign team began planning for the campaign in the fall of 2016. Snuggle has been running Valentine's-themed campaigns since 2012. This year, the brand wanted to create a unique campaign that would drive fan engagement with the brand.

"The desire of the 2017 campaign was to really focus on digital platforms, reaching consumers that are active on social media, and to integrate Snuggle Bear into the digital landscape," explained Michael Monteleone, Snuggle’s senior brand manager.

Snuggle parent Henkel, with the help of Current, conducted a national survey in early January 2017 centered on music and Valentine's Day. The primary participants were members of the Bear Den, which is a consumer community of dedicated Snuggle fans. The survey found that 75% of people thought that sharing a romantic song on Valentine’s Day helps them express how they feel. Thus, the idea for the music-centric Snuggle Serenades campaign was born.

The campaign team looked to execute a paid media strategy that would lean heavily on promotion through Facebook. Additionally, the team wanted to utilize the Bear Den, specifically mommy bloggers who belonged to the group, in order to bolster the campaign's online presence.

The goal was to generate 11,000 videos created by consumers. Snuggle developed a microsite for the campaign, which would be the launch point for fans to create the customized videos. Fans were also encouraged to share the videos on social media using the hashtag #SingItSnuggle.

Tactics

The campaign officially launched on National Hug Day, January 21, with a press release. Messaging was promoted on digital and social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Snuggle emphasized its online presence using bloggers in the Bear Den, focusing on YouTube video creations.

The snuggliest day of the year is here, #NationalHugDay! Celebrate by sending a customized music video to the one you love: Click the link in my bio to get started and #SingItSnuggle! ???????? A post shared by Snuggle Bear (@snuggle_bear) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Through the microsite, consumers could upload photos and the name of their Valentine, as well as choose between the two classic love songs: "(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life" and "Lovin' You" for Snuggle to sing. A unique link was sent to users after each video was reviewed by the Snuggle team to make sure that the content was not lewd or inappropriate.

In early February, the campaign team created a short promo video of Snuggle Serenades in order to drive awareness leading up to Valentine's Day.

The PR team targeted online outlets spanning lifestyle, trade, and news with media outreach efforts.

"As part of an additional push to generate buzz around Snuggle Serenades and to reach additional consumers, the brand worked with WE tv to be featured in Valentine’s Day segments on The Lifestyle List and Day Time TV and partnered with Bauer Media for a Snuggle giveaway across online platforms," added Monteleone

Results

Thus far, over 76,000 unique Snuggle Serenade videos have been created. The PR team estimates that fans have viewed more than 12,000 hours of video content.

The campaign has been featured in coverage by mommy bloggers, trade outlets, and general news media. Notable outlets, bloggers, and influencers who featured the campaign include: Mashable, Budget Savvy Diva, Yahoo! Finance, Susan's Disney Family, Jenn’s Blah Blah Blog, and Thrifty Momma Ramblings.

The campaign has reached an estimated audience of over 140 million through digital, mobile, social, and PR efforts.