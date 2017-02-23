Breakfast Briefing, 2.23.2017: Uber claims it's 'deeply hurting' over allegations

The ride-hailing platform is sending an empathetic message to users who are deleting its app and referencing allegations it ignored claims of sexual harassment within its workforce.

Uber in crisis, day 5

Users of the ride-hailing platform who are trying to delete their accounts are getting a message saying Uber employees are "deeply hurting" over claims made by former Uber engineer Susan Fowler this weekend that the company ignores widespread sexual harassment complaints. A company spokesman told Mashable it is only sending the note to users who reference Fowler’s allegations. Plus: The New York Times dives into Uber’s "Hobbesian" culture.



What’s ‘fake news’ in Russian?

The Russian foreign ministry has rolled out a website dedicated to denouncing foreign media reports as "fake news" with a dramatically large red stamp. The Kremlin is targeting reports it is meddling in other countries’ affairs from sources including the NYT and Bloomberg.

The Russian government has its own 'fake news' watchdog site https://t.co/GCzR31SOLV pic.twitter.com/28JduN9hOx — Engadget (@engadget) February 23, 2017



The White House pulled back trans protections. What happened next:

Apple was one of the first companies to respond to the Trump administration’s decision to roll back federal protections for transgender students on Wednesday night. "We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals," the company told Recode. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, reportedly at odds with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the decision, seemed to distance herself from it Wednesday evening in a tweet.

I consider protecting all students, including #LGBTQ students, not only a key priority for the Department, but for every school in America. — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) February 23, 2017



Tech banker throws cold water on Snap IPO

GP Bullhound’s Manish Madhvani told Business Insider he’s skeptical about Snapchat’s user growth and dependency on marketing dollars. "I don't personally like investing in that market — social, where the model is very dependent on advertising. I think it is very risky," he told the website. Executives from Snapchat parent Snap Inc. are facing other tough questions from potential investors in the company’s pre-IPO roadshow.



Do Trump’s tweets still scare business leaders?

Maybe not, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal. A new Quinnipiac University poll is casting doubt on whether the White House’s treatment of the media as the "opposition party" is working, with more respondents saying they trust the press more than the Trump administration.