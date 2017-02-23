The PR Week: Special edition for Hispanicize 2017

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

PRWeek has teamed up with Hispanicize to produce the first CMO Summit at the event that has come to be known as the SXSW of the Latinosphere. Steve Barrett talks to Manny Ruiz, CEO of Hispanicize Media Group, and Claudia González Romo, chair of the CMO Summit about the big themes in multicultural marketing.

Audio
A panel at Hispanicize 2016 (via Hispanicize Facebook page)
Download

ThePRWeekHispanicize.mp3

PRWeek's editor-in-chief Steve Barrett met with Manny Ruiz, CEO of Hispanicize Media Group, and UNICEF's Claudia González Romo, chair of the CMO Summit to discuss marketing to the Hispanic population in the U.S. and trends in the Latino market.

PRWeek partnered with Hispanicize to launch the CMO Summit, which will take place in Miami on Monday, April 3 click here to reserve your place. Hispanicize 2017 runs from April 3-6.

