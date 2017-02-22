It's not just you. Almost everyone thinks the country is getting less civil

Civility in America, a study from Weber Shandwick and Powell Tate, surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. adults last December. Data was collected by KRC Research.
Research from Weber Shandwick and Powell Tate found widespread agreement on one thing: public discourse in America has become uncivil. That's where the consensus ends.
Civility in America, a study from Weber Shandwick and Powell Tate, surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. adults last December. Data was collected by KRC Research.
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today