It's not just you. Almost everyone thinks the country is getting less civil

Added 45 minutes ago by Jon Butterworth , Be the first to comment

Research from Weber Shandwick and Powell Tate found widespread agreement on one thing: public discourse in America has become uncivil. That's where the consensus ends.

Feature

Civility in America, a study from Weber Shandwick and Powell Tate, surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. adults last December. Data was collected by KRC Research.

