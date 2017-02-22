Breakfast Briefing, 2.22.2017: Uber's crisis of culture

Uber is entering day four of a crisis set off by a former engineer claiming her complaints about sexual harassment were ignored by its human resources department.

If you’re traveling for work Wednesday morning…

Be warned: computer issues are causing significant delays for American Airlines in Philadelphia, and airports in other cities are feeling the effects as well.



Uber in crisis: Day four

In an uncharacteristic show of humility, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick reportedly acknowledged several shortcomings in a town-hall meeting with employees on Tuesday, such as not adequately staffing Uber’s HR department and its lack of diversity. Smart takes: How Uber can permanently regain trust (TechCrunch); Why #DeleteUber and other protests matter (The Atlantic).



An issue to watch for the next year and a half

With Congress in recess, Republicans lawmakers are facing tough questions from angry constituents about healthcare, immigration, and other issues this week at town halls in their home districts. President Donald Trump brushed off the criticism on Twitter on Tuesday night, saying the demonstrations are "in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists." Are Republicans making the same mistake the Democrats did in 2009, ignoring Tea Party protesters to their own peril in the next year’s mid-term elections?

Town hall scenes from Colorado, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland tonight, where voters showed up but GOP congressmen were no-shows. pic.twitter.com/qfNRnNASlI — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 22, 2017



More tough questions

Snap Inc. executives are facing several from potential investors, including about competition from Facebook and user growth, as the company begins its pre-IPO roadshow. Snap is also building up 26-year-old CEO Evan Spiegel as a "once-in-a-generation founder," according to Reuters.

And speaking of building expectations

Here’s a press conference to keep an eye on today—bonus: it doesn’t involve Milo Yiannopoulos. NASA is trumpeting its 1 p.m. EST press event by saying it’ll have news of a "discovery beyond our solar system."



New from PRWeek this morning

Lighter marketing in the post-smoking world: Why Zippo is partnering with "fire artist" Steven Spazuk. Emma Watson’s new fashion Instagram will feature only eco-friendly brands. How Barry Schnitt is elevating communications at Pinterest.



News you might’ve missed on Tuesday

Clinton deputy communications director Kristina Schake has joined Instagram in its lead comms role. Conservative commentator Dana Loesch has taken on the top spokesperson position at the National Rifle Association. Rubicon Project CEO Greg Raifman is one of seven executives departing ad tech company.