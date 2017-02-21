Enterprise Ireland names Brand Definition North America AOR

NEW YORK: Enterprise Ireland, a state agency that supports Irish business interests in the country and abroad, has named Brand Definition its North American AOR.

Brand Definition will handle all North American PR, social media, and content strategy for Enterprise Ireland.

"The first goal is to elevate the brand awareness and brand understanding of Ireland," said Daniel O'Connell, MD at Brand Definition. "We want to position it not just as place where multinational [companies] go for an educated workforce or access to the European market, but elevate Ireland as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation."

The other goal is to promote Enterprise Ireland’s clients, which consist of Irish companies that work with the government agency to help start a business or support an existing one. O’Connell said his team will "raise the profile of specific client companies that exemplify the position" of Ireland as an innovative business hub.

The contract was awarded after an RFP and is for two years. Brand Definition will have eight to 10 people working on the account, led by O'Connell. Brand Definition had worked with Enterprise Ireland before on a project basis and O'Connell first worked with the company about 15 years ago before he joined the agency, he said.

Brand Definition plans to run a campaign around St. Patrick’s Day next month and to bring Enterprise Ireland to trade events like SXSW.

"You can’t do PR in a vacuum anymore; you have to include social media and content and video," O’Connell said. "It’s exciting to see a government-backed organization like Enterprise Ireland be ambitious with PR. It is a really positive, exciting, dynamic organization. Who wouldn't want to tell that story?"