IBM chief communications officer Andy Whitehouse exits

WHITE PLAINS, NY: IBM VP and chief communications officer Andy Whitehouse has left the company after nearly one year in the role.

Whitehouse, who joined IBM last April, departed on Friday.

Jon Iwata, SVP of marketing and communications at IBM, will spend more time with communications leaders at the company as a result.

"[Whitehouse] has led the [global comms function] through an important time of transformation for the company and our function, and I wish him the best on his next steps," Iwata said in an internal memo obtained by PRWeek.

The memo also included a note from Whitehouse. He said he decided to leave IBM not to move directly into another job, but rather to "consider the challenge that I want to work on next, and to reflect on everything that I have learned from the experience of working [at IBM]."

Whitehouse added that it was a "true pleasure" to lead IBM’s communications. He was not immediately available for comment.

Before joining IBM, Whitehouse was global director of marketing, communications, and knowledge management at Willis Towers Watson, a global risk advisory, human capital, and insurance broking firm. He also spent nearly a decade in various roles at McKinsey & Company, including co-leading the firm's publishing and communications function.

In addition, Whitehouse spent five years as a policymaker in the U.K. government.

Jeff DeMarrais also joined IBM's communications team about the same time as Whitehouse in the role of VP and chief external relations officer. He also recently left the company.

At the time of Whitehouse’s hire, Iwata noted the company was transitioning from a pure hardware and software-services operation that targeted IT buyers, as illustrated by its acquisition of the Weather Company’s digital assets and push into areas like healthcare and marketing. It has bought digital marketing and creative agencies Resource/Ammirati, Aperto, and exc.io in recent years.