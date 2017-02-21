Ralph Lauren hires ex-Vice, BBH strategist Jonathan Bottomley as first CMO

Added 5 hours ago by Omar Oakes, Campaign US , Be the first to comment

He is set to join the fashion brand in April.

News

Ralph Lauren has hired former Vice and Bartle Bogle Hegarty strategist Jonathan Bottomley as the fashion brand's first CMO

Bottomley will start in the role in April.

He will be responsible for "evolving Ralph Lauren’s brand voice, leading the global marketing team, and building cut-through marketing strategies across the company’s brands."

Bottomley will be a part of Ralph Lauren's executive team and will report to Valérie Hermann, president of global brands, and Ralph Lauren, the company's founder, executive chairman, and chief creative officer, on an interim basis.

Lauren stepped down as chief executive last year and was replaced by former Old Navy global president Stefan Larsson, who resigned earlier this month due to differences with Lauren. Bottomley will eventually report to Larsson's replacement following Larsson's departure in May.

Bottomley joins from Virtue Worldwide, Vice's creative services agency, where he has been working as chief strategy officer for North America since November. Bottomley relocated to New York last year after his wife, Zara Mirza, took a new role at Bacardi.

Having left BBH London last June after 11 years at the creative agency, Bottomley worked as joint chief strategy officer alongside Jason Gonsalves. Gonsalves left at around the same time to become U.K. chief executive of Mcgarrybowen.

While at BBH, Bottomley ran the global Axe/Lynx account, which won awards including the Grand Prix for Effectiveness at Cannes in 2012. He was aso credited with playing an instrumental role in bedding in the Tesco business following BBH's account win in 2015.

Separately, Tom Mendenhall has been named Ralph Lauren's brand president, men’s polo, purple label, and double RL in another newly created role. All men’s brand functions will report into Mendenhall, including design and merchandising, and he has been tasked with maximizing brand strength to improve sales growth.

"As we write our next chapter, we continue to add exceptionally strong leaders with the passion, energy, and talent to lead our company into the future," Lauren said. "Both [Bottomley] and [Mendenhall] bring a fresh perspective and incredible depth of brand experience to Ralph Lauren. They each have impressive track records and we are looking forward to welcoming them into our leadership as our evolution continues."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now