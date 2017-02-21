Ralph Lauren hires ex-Vice, BBH strategist Jonathan Bottomley as first CMO

Ralph Lauren has hired former Vice and Bartle Bogle Hegarty strategist Jonathan Bottomley as the fashion brand's first CMO
Bottomley will start in the role in April.
He will be responsible for "evolving Ralph Lauren’s brand voice, leading the global marketing team, and building cut-through marketing strategies across the company’s brands."
Bottomley will be a part of Ralph Lauren's executive team and will report to
Lauren stepped down as chief executive last year and was replaced by former Old Navy global president Stefan Larsson, who resigned earlier this month due to differences with Lauren. Bottomley will eventually report to Larsson's replacement following Larsson's departure in May.
Bottomley joins from Virtue Worldwide, Vice's creative services agency, where he has been working as chief strategy officer for North America since November. Bottomley relocated to New York last year after his wife, Zara Mirza, took a new role at Bacardi.
Having left BBH London last June after 11 years at the creative agency, Bottomley worked as joint chief strategy officer alongside Jason Gonsalves. Gonsalves left at around the same time to become U.K. chief executive of Mcgarrybowen.
While at BBH, Bottomley ran the global Axe/Lynx account, which won awards including the Grand Prix for Effectiveness at Cannes in 2012. He was aso credited with playing an instrumental role in bedding in the Tesco business following BBH's account win in 2015.
Separately, T
"As we write our next chapter, we continue to add exceptionally strong leaders with the passion, energy, and talent to lead our company into the future," Lauren said. "Both [Bottomley] and [Mendenhall] bring a fresh perspective and incredible depth of brand experience to
This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.