Breakfast Briefing, 2.21.2017: Uber stresses urgency in sexual harassment probe

The ride-hailing company has enlisted a former attorney general to investigate claims it did nothing about reports of sexual harassment.

Uber: ‘Urgent’ investigation into sexual harassment claims underway

On Sunday, engineer Susan Fowler penned a blog post saying she was sexually harassed by her former manager on her first day on the job at Uber. She claimed she took the matter to HR, which did nothing about it. In response, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sent an all-staff memo on Molnday saying former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is leading an investigation into sexual harassment at the ride-hailing company.

here is Travis Kalanick's company wide email to Uber employees, sent Monday afternoon, regarding Fowler's claims and HR investigation. pic.twitter.com/39PYrKr6SR — ?_? (@MikeIsaac) February 20, 2017



Samsung takes big hit in U.S. reputation rankings

The South Korean technology conglomerate tumbled all the way to number 49 in the Harris Poll’s latest reputation rankings—last year, it was number seven—after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Samsung was near the top of the 2015 rankings at number three.



Bloomberg-backed group begins immigration push

The Partnership for a New American Economy is taking advantage of Congress’ recess this week by holding events across the country on comprehensive immigration reform. The group is also rolling out a digital and taxi advertising push in cities such as Dallas, Las Vegas, and Miami, according to Politico.

The sincerest form of flattery

WhatsApp suddenly looks a lot like Snapchat. The Facebook-owned platform is rolling out an update that replaces text-based status messages with something very similar to Snapchat’s Stories feature. NYT: How Los Angeles is preparing for its first influx of tech millionaires and billionaires post-Snap IPO.

Facebook Releases Another Snapchat Clone, This Time Within WhatsApp https://t.co/B0G4mx9T3q #socialmedia pic.twitter.com/IE6eFc6sBe — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 21, 2017



More global brands want no part of Breitbart

Global marketers are asking the Australian division of media-buying shop OMD to make sure their banner ads are nowhere near Breitbart, according to a memo obtained by BuzzFeed. McDonald’s, Apple, and Unilever are among the firm’s clients.

What you might’ve missed over the weekend

The 22-year-old running Sweden’s Twitter account fact-checks President Donald Trump. Simon & Schuster, CPAC drop Milo Yiannopoulos after child-abuse comments surface. Reuters: Burger King, Tim Hortons parent close to deal for Popeyes. Trump replaces Flynn with McMaster as national security adviser. Kraft Heinz withdraws Unilever takeover bid.