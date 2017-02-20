Watch: Los Angeles channels La La Land in new UK tourism campaign

Added 8 hours ago by Rob McKinlay

Discover Los Angeles is bringing 'all the feels' of the iconic US city to the UK leg of its global brand campaign, which launched today (20 February).

News

Working with LUCA, the consumer division of Luchford APM, in the UK, Discover Los Angeles – the official destination marketing organisation for the city – claims to be selling the 'feeling of the city', rather than the city itself.

The campaign, developed by US ad agency Mistress and directed by Floria Sigismondi, features 'visual metaphors that evoke the emotion of an LA moment'. It will run for eight weeks in the UK and includes YouTube videos, interactive social media on Instagram and Facebook and online media placements.

Don Skeoch, chief marketing officer for Discover Los Angeles, said: "Following in-depth focus groups in nine of our key global markets, including the UK, one point became clear: the feel of Los Angeles has an inexorable pull on visitors.

"They are interested in all of the things they can do in the city, but to them, LA is first and foremost about a lifestyle and a feeling.

"We wanted to convey the experience of getting into the LA frame of mind and invite viewers to feel the palpable energy of the city."

The campaign also launched in Mexico today and will roll out later this year in China, Australia and Canada.

Hot Right Now