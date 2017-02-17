5 facts about new White House communications director Mike Dubke

Meet the man who will be leading communications for the Trump White House.

Sean Spicer will soon be off double duty as both White House press secretary and communications director, with the Trump administration planning to name strategist Mike Dubke as communications director, according to numerous reports.

Spicer has handled both roles since President Donald Trump’s inauguration nearly a month ago. The communications director job was originally supposed to go to Jason Miller, the Trump campaign’s spokesman and senior communications adviser, but he turned it down due to family reasons.

Here are five quick facts about Dubke.

He leads two Republican-leaning firms

Dubke founded Crossroads Media, a media placement firm, in 2001. He is also a founding partner of Black Rock Group, a communications and public affairs firm he cofounded with Carl Forti. Both shops have a close relationship with Republican super-PAC American Crossroads, for which Crossroads Media is the media arm and Forti is the national political director. The all share the same office space.

He’s from a different New York than Trump

Black Rock Group was named for a neighborhood in Buffalo, which, according to the firm’s website, is the hometown of Dubke and Forti. Dubke is used to the cold; he’s a Buffalo Bills season-ticket holder and he shows off his team loyalty on Twitter with a Bills helmet avatar.

He cofounded a pro-business nonprofit

Dubke helped to launch Americans for Job Security in 1997 alongside the political director for President George H.W. Bush, David Carney. He served as executive director and president until April 2008. The Center for Public Integrity has accused the group of shuffling money under the radar to Republican candidates and causes.

He’s a veteran of many political campaigns

The client list for Crossroads Media includes former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's 2008 presidential bid, Rick Perry’s 2010 campaign for Texas governor, and former House Speaker John Boehner’s 2010 campaign. More recently, he worked in politics in Alaska—like we said, he’s used to the cold—on campaigns for Senator Lisa Murkowski in 2016 and Senator Dan Sullivan in 2014.

He was seen Thursday at Trump’s press conference

Dubke was spotted on the side of the room with other Trump aides, including Spicer, "hiding in plain sight," as BuzzFeed’s Adrian Carrasquillo put it.