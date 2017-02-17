Weber Shandwick appoints Heather Blundell as Manchester MD

Added 3 hours ago by Robert Smith , Be the first to comment

Weber Shandwick has appointed Heather Blundell as managing director of its Manchester office, following 12 months as acting MD.

News

Blundell has been at the helm of the Manchester office since March 2016, following long-term MD Jo Leah's decision to step down.

Blundell joined the agency in July 2015 as associate director, heading up its international corporate accounts and spearheading new business and people development.

Before this she spent eight years at Edelman in London, most recently as an account director.

During Blundell’s tenure as acting MD, Weber’s corporate and b2b team achieved 54 per cent growth by revenue, while the overall agency grew by 19 per cent, the company said in a statement.

The Manchester office has also generated more than £1m worth of new business and 12 new clients in the last year, including The Salvation Army, an agency spokesperson added.

Blundell said: "In 2017 I will be focused on continuing the growth we have experienced in the last 12 months, driving integration between our practices, strengthening our relationships with the creative community and further developing our positive, ambitious and supportive business culture."

