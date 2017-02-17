PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with special guest Don Baer, worldwide CEO at Burson-Marsteller, about Sean Spicer, the restructuring at Ogilvy, PewDiePie's scandal, and working with new social media influencers.
The PRWeek 2.17.17: Don Baer, Ogilvy restructuring, PewDiePie scandal
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the PR news of the week along with special guest Don Baer, worldwide CEO at Burson-Marsteller.
