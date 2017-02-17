Visit Jersey swaps FleishmanHillard Fishburn for One Green Bean for PR and content work

It follows a competitive pitch. The account was previously held by FleishmanHillard Fishburn, which said it declined to re-pitch.

The work will focus on Visit Jersey’s new brand positioning as #theislandbreak, which aims to shift perceptions of the destination and attract a new market, while continuing to appeal to current visitors.

One Green Bean's remit will include the development of the PR strategy, integrated content-led campaigns and press office, including upcoming seasonal campaigns.

Visit Jersey has a target of increasing its current 71,800 annual visitors to one million by 2030.

Adam Caerlewy-Smith, head of marketing at Visit Jersey, said: "We were incredibly impressed by One Green Bean’s understanding of our brand, their sense of the opportunity and the creative work the team developed for the pitch. Having recently launched a new brand and identity for Visit Jersey, we’re looking forward to working with One Green Bean as we continue to build momentum around Jersey’s offer for visitors."



Kat Thomas, executive creative director and founder of One Green Bean, said: "This win is particularly close to my heart as I’m Jersey born and Jersey tourism is part of my family’s DNA. My grandfather launched Jersey Airlines in 1947 to bring holiday makers to the island. I’m thrilled that 70 years on, it’s my turn to be part of the team that continues to tell the story of what this beautiful and diverse island has to offer."