Former DNC CEO Amy Dacey joins MWWPR

WASHINGTON: Former Democratic National Committee CEO Amy Dacey has joined MWWPR as EVP, MD of issues management and public affairs practice, and MD of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

As head of the public affairs and issues management practice, Dacey will be responsible for client work and new business in the public affairs sector nationally. As MD of the Washington office, she will oversee the team and work on growing the office. She reports to Michael Kempner, founder and CEO, and Bret Werner, president.

"I really was excited to join them in a moment in Washington when you need great strategic communications," Dacey said. "One of the really attractive things to me was collaboration with the team and the ability to work on several projects."

She is replacing Paul Tencher, who left in January, as MD of the Washington office. The MD of the public affairs practice is a new role, but Tencher held a similar position as national director of public affairs before he left. Dacey began working at MWW February 16 and is based in Washington.

"I’m looking forward to working in the parts have always been involved in, issue management and public affairs," Dacey said. "There's also other really core program that [MWW] does like the HerVoice practice. That’s interesting to me, always having been involved in women's issues and women's empowerment."

Dacey resigned from her role as CEO of the DNC in August following the email scandal that also spurred the resignation of several other DNC leaders, including DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, communications director Luis Miranda, and CFO Brad Marshall.

Since then, Dacey has been working as a senior advisor for DC-based firm Squared Communications. Prior to her time at the DNC, she was executive director at Emily’s List and government relations director at Service Employees International Union. She also spent time with political campaigns earlier in her career, including John Kerry’s bid for president in 2004.