Facebook revamps Trending section amid fake news fight

Announced in January, the changes were rolled out on Thursday. Facebook is hoping they cut down on the amount of fake news shared via the section.

MENLO PARK, CA: Facebook has rolled out promised changes to its Trending section, adding the name of the publisher and the original headline to topics generating buzz.

Before Facebook debuted the changes, only the topic and the number of people talking about it were mentioned.

A Facebook spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Late last month, Facebook announced three changes to the trending list: adding headlines from publishers, deleting personalization, and changing its measurements. The company rolled those alterations out to users on Thursday.

In a blog post from late January, Facebook explained how it hopes to cut down on fake news by changing the list.

"Today’s update may also help prevent hoaxes and fake news from appearing in Trending because the updated system identifies groups of articles shared on Facebook instead of relying solely on mentions of a topic," Will Cathcart, VP of product management, said in a blog post at the time.

Facebook also announced last month that it would stop adding topics that appeared in a single news report.

Early this year, Facebook hired former CNN anchor Campbell Brown to lead its news partnerships team and brought on Erika Masonhall in late January to head strategic communications for the group.