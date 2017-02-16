Watch: TAG Heuer invites fans to test their 'Premier League IQ' in new campaign

Luxury watch brand TAG Heuer has launched a new integrated Premier League 'Pressure Test' campaign, including an online competition and live events.

Contestants have to answer ten Premier League questions in the fastest possible time, then challenge their friends to do it quicker.

The campaign was created with the help of sports and entertainment agency Pitch, which was initially appointed by TAG Heuer last year to promote the brand's tagline 'Don’t Crack Under Pressure'.

The Pressure Test aims to bring #DontCrackUnderPressure to life by connecting with football fans across social, digital, PR and experiential.

The campaign was launched at a live event in London (above) earlier this month, ahead of the high-profile Chelsea v Arsenal match. Fans of both teams took part in a Pressure Test head-to-head challenge, with club legends Marcel Desailly and Robert Pires captaining each team. The pair then took part in a Q&A, broadcast to fans through Facebook Live.

Gavin Peters, head of Pitch Partnerships, Pitch’s dedicated sponsorship division, said: "We know that football sponsorship is a very cluttered space, with fans regularly receiving hundreds of messages from brands associated with the sport. With TAG Heuer’s Pressure Test, we’ve created a really distinctive campaign brought to life through a variety of really engaging activities – from digital content featuring Premier League legends giving unique behind-the-scenes insights, to exciting fan competitions and VIP live events."

He continued: "Everything is focused on amplifying TAG Heuer’s role as official timekeeper of the Premier League and its 'Don’t Crack Under Pressure' philosophy."

Emelie De Vitis, marketing and retail director at TAG Heuer, added: "Following the success of the Pressure Test at the beginning of the season, we have introduced new and exciting concepts to connect with fans’ passions, taking the exciting activation to the next level.

"The TAG Heuer Premier League Pressure Test is an exciting integrated campaign which has caught the imagination of football fans. We are delighted that the campaign works across a range of touchpoints for fans, immersing them in a TAG Heuer and Premier League experience."

Pitch's sponsorship division has a client roster that includes Thomas Pink, Swissquote and recruitment firm Hays, to promote its partnership with Manchester City Football Club.