SoFi hires Condé Nast's Danika Owsley for consumer comms

NEW YORK: Financial technology company SoFi has hired media specialist Danika Owsley as its first director of consumer comms.

Owsley will report to SoFi’s comms leader, VP of communications and policy Jim Prosser, when she starts in the role on February 28.

"I’ve always wanted to enter the tech industry," Owsley said. "Being in the publishing world, dealing with a millennial audience, [I saw] student debt is something on many people’s minds. There’s a stigma about financial literacy and wellness. I can’t think of anything more important to bring to the forefront for this audience, and SoFi does that in such a spectacular way."

The San Francisco-based company hired Owsley to work in New York, home to most media outlets that are relevant to SoFi’s operations. SoFi bills itself as a "modern finance company" and many of its services are focused on millennials.

"We look at our members not only through the lens of money, but also in terms of their careers and relationships," Prosser said. "We offer career-counseling services, among other things. Knowing that, we wanted to find someone with a background that looked different from what a traditional player in that space would hire. [Owsley’s] experience in media is relevant to our members’ lifestyle. She can come up with creative ideas that will resonate with that audience."

"What’s most exciting to me is there are so many consumer stories we can tell," Owsley said.

Prosser added that Owsley "is the first in a series of hires we plan to make to bring dedicated specialties to its teams."

Owsley is serving as communications and marketing manager at Vogue and Teen Vogue, where she is overseeing press opportunities for the magazines’ editors and implementing proactive comms and brand marketing strategies and partnerships, among other duties, she said.

Owsley previously served as manager of PR for digital media at Hearst Magazines and coordinator of comms at Wired.

SoFi’s main communications agency is OutCast, which has offices in San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles.

Prosser is one of a number of comms executives who have departed Twitter over the past year. He served as the platform’s head of corporate, revenue, and policy communications.