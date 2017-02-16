Beattie Communications reports seven per cent revenue growth in 2016

Beattie Communications, the London-based agency with eight offices in the UK, has reported a seven per cent rise in revenue to £9.3m in 2016, which it labelled "a year of achievement and progress".

Pre-tax profit in the year grew six per cent to £624k. The company said dividends of £430k were paid to shareholders and performance bonuses of £80k were also awarded to employees.

New clients in 2016 included retail chain Smiggle, food brand Dairy Crest, plus Discovery Channel, High Street TV and the Vue cinema chain.

Last summer, the company announced plans to open four offices in Canada. It also opened a training academy, The Beattie Bootcamp, in Scotland.

"The latest record figures were recorded after an unprecedented performance in 2015." said CEO Laurna Woods. "They are, of course, particularly pleasing because 2016 was our 30th anniversary year.

"It was a year of achievement and progress for Beattie Group."

She added: "Everything in the garden is rosy. While we cannot predict the impact of Brexit on us or the economy, [but] 2017 promises to be another flourishing year for Beattie."

Earlier this month, Beattie appointed ex-Grayling UK CEO and former PRCA chair Alison Clarke as chairman of its specialist marketing division Only Marketing.

More controversially, in January the agency announced the appointment of former Saatchi & Saatchi chairman Kevin Roberts as chairman; Roberts left Saatchi & Saatchi under a cloud following a sexism row over comments he made in the media.

Beattie has UK offices in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, and elsewhere.

It operates three headline brands: Beattie itself; 11ten, its student recruitment arm; and the Only Marketing series of specialist boutiques, which include Only Digital, Only Crisis, Only Retail and Only Health. Total billings for all brands are approaching £20m.