In brief: More than half of Snapchat users watch branded content, MHP wins Nanoco, Kin&Co's Danone campaign

More than half of Snapchat users open and watch branded content, nanotech giant Nanoco calls on MHP, Danone hires Kin&Co for internal comms campaign, and more from PRWeek.

More than half of Snapchat users open, watch branded content

Marketers take note: Brands are finding success stories with Snapchat. More than 50 per cent of Snapchat users will open a brand's story, and more than 85 per cent of them will watch the entire story, according to a report entitled Snapchat Quarterly Report Q4 by Snaplytics. Click here to read the full story.

Nanotech giant Nanoco calls on MHP

UK-based nanotechnology company Nanoco Group has appointed MHP Communications as its retained financial PR advisor. MHP was hired after a competitive pitch; the account was previously held by Buchanan. Nanoco’s products are used in multiple applications including LCD displays, lighting, solar cells and bio-imaging.

Danone hires Kin&Co for internal comms campaign

Danone has hired Kin&Co for a four-month internal campaign centred on the company achieving "B Corp" status, which demonstrates its commitment to embedding social purpose across the business. The campaign is designed to educate employees about what it takes to become a B Corp and encouraging them to be inspired with the B Corp community. Kin&Co, launched a year ago by former PRWeek 30 Under 30 member Rosie Warin, has achieved B Corp status itself.

Five Zero wins wi-fi and data analytics client

Five Zero Communications, the Exeter-based B2B comms agency, has been hired by south-west wi-fi and data analytics company WiFi Spark. It comes as the company looks to expand its presence across trade and national press, as well as analyst relations. Five Zero said the win is one of five since the start of 2017.