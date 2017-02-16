London Dungeon apologises for 'inappropriate' Valentine's Day tweets

Added 1 hour ago by Rob McKinlay , Be the first to comment

Following an extensive social media backlash, London Dungeon was yesterday (15 February) forced to delete a number of tweets posted as part of its 'Dark Valentine' campaign.

News

The tourist attraction released a series of tweets and Facebook posts designed to convey the darker side of Valentine's Day, in keeping with the museum's raison d'être. However, the public response generated widespread negative publicity.

The posts managed to offend a broad range of social media users, including the East End Women's Museum (above) and facial disfigurement charity Changing Faces (below), as well as hundreds more Twitter and Facebook users:

London Dungeon's ensuing apology appeared on Twitter in the same style as the campaign's original posts:

A longer, more comprehensive apology followed:

"We apologise that our social posts caused offence.

"Our ‘Dark Valentine’ campaign was a range of posts aimed to highlight the darker side of history and create debate and conversation.

"As a brand we strive to entertain our guests so they can enjoy the London Dungeon experience – both in our attraction and on social media.

"However on this occasion we recognise that some of the topics many felt were inappropriate and therefore we apologise for any offence cause."

London Dungeon website

The London Dungeon's website header includes an 'ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA' section – it appears the attraction took that theme far too literally this Valentine's Day.

