London Dungeon apologises for 'inappropriate' Valentine's Day tweets

Following an extensive social media backlash, London Dungeon was yesterday (15 February) forced to delete a number of tweets posted as part of its 'Dark Valentine' campaign.

The tourist attraction released a series of tweets and Facebook posts designed to convey the darker side of Valentine's Day, in keeping with the museum's raison d'être. However, the public response generated widespread negative publicity.

Missed @dungeon_london's delightful Valentine's Day social media campaign yesterday. The whole thing is sexist but these are the standouts. pic.twitter.com/DwoFD9j7if — EastEndWomen'sMuseum (@EEWomensMuseum) 15 February 2017

The posts managed to offend a broad range of social media users, including the East End Women's Museum (above) and facial disfigurement charity Changing Faces (below), as well as hundreds more Twitter and Facebook users:

This is down right disgusting @Dungeon_London who the bloody hell okayed this?? ?? https://t.co/H6ZXUmnMve — Sarah Louise Pinder (@SarahLouPinder) February 15, 2017

Were @Dungeon_London social accounts hacked yesterday? If not, someone needs to have a stern word with their social media person pronto. pic.twitter.com/aG8NGd1BNa — Frankie Meredith (@frankiemeredith) 15 February 2017

London Dungeon's ensuing apology appeared on Twitter in the same style as the campaign's original posts:

We recognise that we’ve upset some people and for that we’re very sorry. pic.twitter.com/RW8d4VRC8D — The London Dungeon (@Dungeon_London) 15 February 2017

A longer, more comprehensive apology followed:

"We apologise that our social posts caused offence.

"Our ‘Dark Valentine’ campaign was a range of posts aimed to highlight the darker side of history and create debate and conversation.

"As a brand we strive to entertain our guests so they can enjoy the London Dungeon experience – both in our attraction and on social media.

"However on this occasion we recognise that some of the topics many felt were inappropriate and therefore we apologise for any offence cause."

The London Dungeon's website header includes an 'ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA' section – it appears the attraction took that theme far too literally this Valentine's Day.