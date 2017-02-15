1-800-Flowers finds out what happens when a brand gets on the wrong side of a pro wrestler

CARLE PLACE, NY: WWE wrestler Chris Jericho went head-to-head with 1-800-Flowers on Twitter on Wednesday morning after he didn’t receive his delivery in time for Valentine’s Day.
He posted a tweet warning his more than 3 million followers not to order flowers from the company. The pro wrestler claimed that not only did 1-800-Flowers not deliver on time, it also hung up on Jericho after he "nicely inquired" about what happened.
Don't order flowers from @1800Flowers. Didn't deliver on time & when I nicely inquired why, they hung up— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 15, 2017
on me. UNACCEPTABLE.
His tweet has received more than 365 retweets and was liked by 1,700-plus users. Some of his fans have responded by tweeting at 1-800-Flowers with Jericho’s catchphrase, "You just made the list," referring to the way he keeps tabs on other wrestlers who have wronged him.
@IAmJericho @1800flowers You know what happens when you don't deliver flowers on time to Jericho? You wanna know what happens? 1800 flowers pic.twitter.com/tfwMo9VSa1— Alex Roberts (@Alex_Pufc18) February 15, 2017
In response, 1-800-Flowers directly apologized to Jericho on Twitter.
@IAmJericho I'm so sorry that this happened to you.— 1800flowers CustCare (@1800flowershelp) February 15, 2017
1-800-Flowers’ customer service team is also individually apologizing to Jericho’s fans.
@IBarker7 Hi ian i am sorry that your gift was delivered late. Could you provide me with the order number so i can better assist you? Dannio— 1800flowers CustCare (@1800flowershelp) February 15, 2017
@PrestonAPI Hi Preston. I'm so sorry about your delivery issue. Can you please DM me so I can better assist you. Tabitha— 1800flowers CustCare (@1800flowershelp) February 15, 2017
Some users have claimed the messages from 1-800-Flowers are originating from a bot since many contain the same or similar responses. However, Yanique Woodall, VP of PR and communications at 1-800-Flowers, said a person, not a bot, is behind the company’s tweets responding to this matter.
"Specifically, in reference to our customer experience, while I cannot speak in detail about any specific order due the privacy of our customers, I can tell you that we are committed to our customer experience, and that includes having our highly skilled customer-service agents responding on Twitter to any customer-service inquiries in real time," Woodall said, via email.
She added that 1-800-Flowers believes in transparency, including engaging consumers at every customer touch point, including social media.
Jericho later tweeted that 1-800-Flowers’ competitor The Bouqs Co. is "amazing."
Amazing company! https://t.co/C26sS6sTrI— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 15, 2017