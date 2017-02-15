1-800-Flowers finds out what happens when a brand gets on the wrong side of a pro wrestler

WWE wrestler Chris Jericho added 1-800-Flowers to his "list" after what he thought was shoddy customer service.

CARLE PLACE, NY: WWE wrestler Chris Jericho went head-to-head with 1-800-Flowers on Twitter on Wednesday morning after he didn’t receive his delivery in time for Valentine’s Day.

He posted a tweet warning his more than 3 million followers not to order flowers from the company. The pro wrestler claimed that not only did 1-800-Flowers not deliver on time, it also hung up on Jericho after he "nicely inquired" about what happened.

Don't order flowers from @1800Flowers. Didn't deliver on time & when I nicely inquired why, they hung up

on me. UNACCEPTABLE. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 15, 2017

His tweet has received more than 365 retweets and was liked by 1,700-plus users. Some of his fans have responded by tweeting at 1-800-Flowers with Jericho’s catchphrase, "You just made the list," referring to the way he keeps tabs on other wrestlers who have wronged him.

@IAmJericho @1800flowers You know what happens when you don't deliver flowers on time to Jericho? You wanna know what happens? 1800 flowers pic.twitter.com/tfwMo9VSa1 — Alex Roberts (@Alex_Pufc18) February 15, 2017

In response, 1-800-Flowers directly apologized to Jericho on Twitter.

@IAmJericho I'm so sorry that this happened to you. — 1800flowers CustCare (@1800flowershelp) February 15, 2017

1-800-Flowers’ customer service team is also individually apologizing to Jericho’s fans.

@IBarker7 Hi ian i am sorry that your gift was delivered late. Could you provide me with the order number so i can better assist you? Dannio — 1800flowers CustCare (@1800flowershelp) February 15, 2017

@PrestonAPI Hi Preston. I'm so sorry about your delivery issue. Can you please DM me so I can better assist you. Tabitha — 1800flowers CustCare (@1800flowershelp) February 15, 2017

Some users have claimed the messages from 1-800-Flowers are originating from a bot since many contain the same or similar responses. However, Yanique Woodall, VP of PR and communications at 1-800-Flowers, said a person, not a bot, is behind the company’s tweets responding to this matter.

"Specifically, in reference to our customer experience, while I cannot speak in detail about any specific order due the privacy of our customers, I can tell you that we are committed to our customer experience, and that includes having our highly skilled customer-service agents responding on Twitter to any customer-service inquiries in real time," Woodall said, via email.

She added that 1-800-Flowers believes in transparency, including engaging consumers at every customer touch point, including social media.

Jericho later tweeted that 1-800-Flowers’ competitor The Bouqs Co. is "amazing."