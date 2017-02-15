FleishmanHillard inks affiliate agreement with Vriens & Partners

Added 49 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

The goal of the deal is to boost new business opportunities and expand expertise in Asia.

Fleishman Asia-Pacific president Lynne Anne Davis.
SINGAPORE: FleishmanHillard has inked an affiliate partnership with government affairs firm Vriens & Partners to leverage the services of both firms in Asia.

Fleishman’s Asia-Pacific headquarters is located in Hong Kong. Vriens & Partners, which specializes in government affairs, public policy, and political risk analysis in Southeast Asia, is headquartered in Singapore.

The partnership will bring together Fleishman’s communications capabilities with Vriens’ local policy experts with the goal of generating new business opportunities and expanding both shops’ capabilities, the firms said on Tuesday in a statement.

