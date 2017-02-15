Digital marketers' confidence rocked by Trump win and Brexit result, says new survey

Most digital marketers have questioned how well they understand their brand's audience following the vote for Brexit and Donald Trump's US presidential election win.

That is according to new research published by digital marketing agency Greenlight, which questioned 202 digital marketing pros in at attempt to discover how brands are reacting to the Trump presidency and the Brexit result.

Virtually every respondent (94 per cent) said that in light of both results, they are now attempting to understand more accurately what consumers are looking for.

More than 40 per cent admitted they were not tailoring their campaigns correctly, which has resulted in 37 per cent now planning to target subsets of their audiences to ensure their brand is always on message.

Despite this sentiment, 81 per cent said they would continue to use traditional demographics relating to age and location, with many feeling that digging deeper - by targeting consumers based on ethnicity, religious beliefs or sexuality - is "a step too far".

However, more than 30 per cent of marketers also claim they do not have the time to find out exactly who their audience is, while a third said they were concerned about alienating people if their campaigns are too specific.

Greenlight co-founder Andreas Pouros said: "As this year progresses, the ever-turbulent political agenda will continue to keep everyone on their toes, so marketers should consistently collect the necessary data insights and information on their customer."