London-based tech agency Liberty Communications names first North America MD

Liberty Communications, the London-headquartered tech-focused agency with offices in San Francisco and New York, has hired technology comms veteran Jim Lubinskas as its first North America MD.

Based in Liberty’s San Francisco office, he will direct the agency’s US team, as well as overseeing client service and new business development, the agency said.

Lubinskas has more than 20 years' experience in PR, having represented companies including Cisco, Digex, MicroStrategy and Software AG. He previously held senior positions at Spire Communications, Mach Media and W2 Communications.

Dee Gibbs, Liberty founder and global CEO, said: "The technology boom in Silicon Valley shows no sign of stopping and companies are increasingly turning to us to provide guidance as media coverage becomes harder to achieve. Jim has had great success in this regard and will bring his expertise to our clients as they look to stand out in a crowded and competitive space."

Lubinskas said: "I look forward to being part of and growing the San Francisco office as we increase our presence in Silicon Valley."

In December, Liberty named former client services director Elena Davidson as its new UK MD.

Account wins for the agency in recent months include California tech consulting and integration firm iTalent.

Liberty was founded 18 years ago by Gibbs, who has a background in telecoms PR with roles at Motorola and General DataComm.